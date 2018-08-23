news

A banking consultant Nana Otuo Acheampong has advised bankers to think thoroughly through decisions to move from one bank to the other when they are poached.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, he said with the recent collapse of banks and as many as 15 banks still striving to meet the deadline for the Central Bank’s minimum capital requirement of 400 million Cedis, employees should be circumspect when moving to work for another competitor.

“The practice of poaching will still be there, but the advice I will give to the staff is that they shouldn’t think once or twice, but three times and deeply before they move. Money shouldn’t be the ultimate consideration.”

He asked young banking professionals to develop themselves before moving across or up the career ladder.

“In majority of the cases our young ones, after getting one or two years of experience feel they are at the height of their careers and therefore decide to move when companies come with better offers. They sometimes end up finding out that the situation at the new place is worse than their former workplace. So money should not be the ultimate reason for a move. People should consider other things as well.”

In the corporate world, talented employees are aggressively recruited from other competitors by offering the employee more than their current masters are offering.

Nana Otuo Acheampong believes this will continue despite the banking challenges. He, however, thinks people who will be poached should think through carefully.