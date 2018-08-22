Gov’t still on course to merge adb, NIB banks - Ofori-Atta

news

The Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has said that the government is still focused on merging the adb Bank and the National Investment Bank(NIB).

He was speaking at a forum organised by the Danquah Institute on the collapse of banks in the country.

In the 2018 budget, Mr Ofori-Atta announced that the government was considering merging adb and NIB banks to serve industry and the agriculture sectors.

However, further developments on the merger have not been heard again after some analyst warned the move could lead to some job losses.

However, Mr Ofori-Atta said the government is still pursuing the agenda to merge the adb Bank and NIB bank.

He explained that the consolidation the two banks will create a smooth atmosphere for government to implement its flagship programme—Planting for Food and Jobs.

“We are looking at NIB and adb coming together. I think we are still on that course to do that because at the core of that we will then be creating that capacity to look at this whole industrialization in an organized and structured way of a strong institution that does that, so that Agric and industrialization would be taken care of."

Government has already indicated that the planting for food and jobs programme will create thousands of job while it provides food to feed the nation.

Mr. Ofori-Atta explained that such a project demands enough financial support. He added that the financial support can be provided by the adb bank and NIB bank when they are consolidated.