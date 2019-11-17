The Member of Parliament for Wa Central, Isaac Adongo, made the accusation on Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana on Friday.

Discussing the 2020 budget highlights, he read the 2017 financial and insurance activity report that said the financial sector grew by negative 17.7 percent from a growth rate 8 percent in 2016.

"It got to 2018 negative 8.2 percent , 2018, by the half year, we were doing negative 12.6 percent.," he said.

He disagreed with the Finance Minister's claim that the banking sector is strong and well capitalized during his budget presentation in parliament, saying "what is even worse is that the bank of Ghana itself is cooking data in other to show this same kind of lies that Ken Offori-Atta (Finance Minister ) is saying."

He also slammed the BoG governor of failing to report to parliament on the banking sector clean up saying his conduct offends the law.