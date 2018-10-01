CBG staff placed on six-month probation

news

The staff of Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited has been put on a 6-month probation in order to be approved or denied employment by the bank after that period.

This is after the staff wrote an aptitude test to re-prove their competence for the job.

A memo announcing the development said the probation period will allow them to assess the staff and determine their suitability for the bank.

“During this period, we will continue to assess our business needs and to take action to rationalise staff count as required to fit our operating model.”

“Management has therefore decided to give all Staff of CBG who participated and successfully passed the initial assessment by Ernst & Young, a six (6) months probationary contract of employment on the approved CBG salary scale with effect from 1 October 2018. You will each receive individual contracts stating the Bank’s Terms and Conditions during the probationary period.”

“This period we believe will give staff the opportunity to showcase their skills and competencies and to give management the opportunity to fully assess and determine each staff’s suitability and fit for a role in CBG”.

After the bank took over from the 5 collapsed banks it stated that it is rightsizing for the job ahead. The exercise will see over 40% of the staff of the newly constructed bank losing their jobs.

Construction bank was established by the Bank of Ghana through the merger of Sovereign Bank, The Royal Bank, Unibank Ghana Limited, The Beige Bank and The Construction Bank after they were deemed to be insolvent.