Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

CBG staff placed on six-month probation


Consolidated Bank Ghana CBG staff placed on six-month probation

A memo announcing the development said the probation period will allow them to assess the staff and determine their suitability for the bank.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The staff of Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited has been put on a 6-month probation in order to be approved or denied employment by the bank after that period.

This is after the staff wrote an aptitude test to re-prove their competence for the job.

A memo announcing the development said the probation period will allow them to assess the staff and determine their suitability for the bank.

READ ALSO: Dear Menzgold customers, this is the schedule for collection of dividends

“During this period, we will continue to assess our business needs and to take action to rationalise staff count as required to fit our operating model.”

“Management has therefore decided to give all Staff of CBG who participated and successfully passed the initial assessment by Ernst & Young, a six (6) months probationary contract of employment on the approved CBG salary scale with effect from 1 October 2018. You will each receive individual contracts stating the Bank’s Terms and Conditions during the probationary period.”

READ ALSO: SOEs record GH¢1.29bn net loss in 2017 - Report

 “This period we believe will give staff the opportunity to showcase their skills and competencies and to give management the opportunity to fully assess and determine each staff’s suitability and fit for a role in CBG”.

After the bank took over from the 5 collapsed banks it stated that it is rightsizing for the job ahead. The exercise will see over 40% of the staff of the newly constructed bank losing their jobs.

Construction bank was established by the Bank of Ghana through the merger of Sovereign Bank, The Royal Bank, Unibank Ghana Limited, The Beige Bank and The Construction Bank after they were deemed to be insolvent.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Banking In Ghana: Exim Bank Dep. CEO Resigns Banking In Ghana Exim Bank Dep. CEO Resigns
Air Travel: Local airliner PassionAir takes delivery of second aircraft Air Travel Local airliner PassionAir takes delivery of second aircraft
Menzgold Schedule: Dear Menzgold customers, this is the schedule for collection of dividends Menzgold Schedule Dear Menzgold customers, this is the schedule for collection of dividends
Menzgold Saga: Hundreds at Menzgold premises to receive dividends Menzgold Saga Hundreds at Menzgold premises to receive dividends
State-Owned Enterprises: SOEs record GH¢1.29bn net loss in 2017 - Report State-Owned Enterprises SOEs record GH¢1.29bn net loss in 2017 - Report
PR: Dear Menzgold customers, here are 8 key things about your payments from the press conference PR Dear Menzgold customers, here are 8 key things about your payments from the press conference

Recommended Videos

Isreal Laryea: I celebrate your stupidity – Menzgold boss tells journalist Isreal Laryea I celebrate your stupidity – Menzgold boss tells journalist
Business News: Social media ‘exposes’ NAM1 for fake Menzgold UK launch Business News Social media ‘exposes’ NAM1 for fake Menzgold UK launch
Business News: B.O.G alledgedly freezes Nam1's account Business News B.O.G alledgedly freezes Nam1's account



Top Articles

1 Air Travel Local airliner PassionAir takes delivery of second aircraftbullet
2 Menzgold Schedule Dear Menzgold customers, this is the schedule for...bullet
3 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why...bullet
4 Menzgold Saga Why the fall of Menzgold spells the collapse of...bullet
5 Breaking News Menzgold to launch in USA on September 28bullet
6 PR Dear Menzgold customers, here are 8 key things about your...bullet
7 Breaking Menzgold sues BoG and SECbullet
8 Menzgold Saga Hundreds at Menzgold premises to receive...bullet
9 Ponzi schemes in Ghana These investments are Ponzi...bullet
10 How to create a verified PayPal account Learn how to...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 Selorm Adadevoh MTN CEO dances Agbadzabullet
3 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of the...bullet
4 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
5 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
6 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in...bullet
7 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
8 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
9 New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutesbullet
10 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutesbullet

Business

In Parliament Ken Ayapong, Sam George nearly fight over DTT controversy
Major shareholder of the defunct uniBank Ghana Limited , Dr. Kwabena Duffuor
Unibank Collapse High court halts hearing of revocation of uniBank license
Sinohydro Deal IMF says $2bn Sinohydro deal is not loan agreement
Check out the expensive of Nana Appiah Mensah
Money Talks Private Jet, cars and houses - Check out the expensive lifestyle of Nana Appiah Mensah
X
Advertisement