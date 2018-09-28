Pulse.com.gh logo
Menzgold customer this is the schedule for collection of dividends


The payment begins on Friday (September 28, 2018). Customers whose payment matured from 5th to 9th August will receive their dividends on Friday.

CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah play

Menzgold Ghana Limited has released a dividend payment schedule for its customers.

The second batch will whose dividends were due from 10th to 12th August will be paid on Monday (October 1, 2018).

Menzgold has provided a schedule for payment after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ordered it to close down its business.

In a letter dated September 7, 2018, the SEC said after thoroughly investigating the activities of Menzgold, it had found out, the firm did not have the license to trade in gold collectibles from the public.

According to Menzgold, the suspension of operations has affected its business and must therefore provide a schedule for payment of its customers.

At a press conference on Thursday (September 27, 2018) few hours after Menzgold sued the Bank of Ghana and SEC over the suspension of its operations, the Corporate Affairs Manager of the gold trading firm, Nana Yaw Ofei said they are “very much alive to the needs our customers.”

“It is, however, important to note that the recent circumstances have dislodged the shape and projection of our business.”

“It’s pertinent to note, however,” he added “that the period starting Wednesday 12 September 2018 to date while the gold vault market has remained forcefully shut by the Securities and Exchange Commission, regrettably shall not attract any form of returns whatsoever as the business of the gold trade has been and is still dormant.”

Below is the full schedule

play

 

