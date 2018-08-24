Domestic airfares reduced

news

Domestic airfares for some routes are witnessing some decrease in prices.

According to Accra-based Citi FM, Africa World Airlines reduced its airfares for some routes on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A one way trip from Accra to Takoradi which used to be GHC 399, dropped to GHC 295.

This means the fares went down by GHC 104.

In a related development, a one way trip from Kumasi to Accra dropped by the same margin.

However, the fares as at yesterday evening had been readjusted to GHC 399.

On the other hand, Passion Air’s fares stood at GHC 250 for one way trips for all its three flights yesterday.

A round trip also stood at GHC 402.

It is unclear what led to the downward review of airfares for that period.

It is also unclear whether the competition in the industry is leading to the reviews or an effect of low demand.

Meanwhile, aviation authorities are hopeful that the new entrants will eliminate the monopoly in the system and cause price review.

The Ministry of Aviation is hopeful of bridging the gap to reduce monopoly and increase passenger throughput.

Official statistics show that domestic passengers rose to 483, 261 in 2017.

The figure is currently at 178,007.