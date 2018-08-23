Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

50% of Ghana’s farm produce go to waste each year


Food Waste 50% of Ghana’s farm produce go to waste each year

Programme and Country Representative for Advance Project, Dr. Emmanuel Dormon said that the country's post-harvest losses will increase if storage facilities are not provided.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Ghana loses about half of its farm produce every year due to the country’s inability to store and process them.

According to the Programme and Country Representative for USAID Initiative, the Ghana Agricultural Development and Value Chain Enhancement Project (Advance Project), the government must put measures in place to process perishable crops to save the country huge sums of money.

Programme and Country Representative for Advance Project, Dr. Emmanuel Dormon argued that the country's post-harvest losses will increase if storage facilities are not provided.

READ ALSO: Gov’t still on course to merge adb, NIB banks - Ofori-Atta

“If at the time of harvest we are not ready to market because there are little processing and few appropriate storage facilities for such perishables. There is almost no processing of tomatoes in this country. So you go to the north, the Pwalugu area, they produce under irrigation and yet they cannot sell, not at the price that is good for them.”

Dr. Dorman admitted that even though successive governments have built storage facilities in parts of the country, the facilities are idle because they are not accessible to farmers.

READ ALSO: Government to offer alternative jobs to ‘excess’ Consolidated Bank staff

“They look at how much it cost them to farm, then pay for the storage and then pay for transportation as well. So they don’t see the incentive to store their produce.”

He added that there are too many farmers with little produce such that the storage facilities are mostly not filled.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Inflation In Ghana: Producer Price Inflation for July increases to 8.2% Inflation In Ghana Producer Price Inflation for July increases to 8.2%
Collapsed Banks: Government to offer alternative jobs to ‘excess’ Consolidated Bank staff Collapsed Banks Government to offer alternative jobs to ‘excess’ Consolidated Bank staff
Banking In Ghana: Be circumspect in poaching employees of other banks -Banking Consultant to bankers Banking In Ghana Be circumspect in poaching employees of other banks -Banking Consultant to bankers
Collecting Taxes: Big companies manipulating tax system, gov't loses revenue Collecting Taxes Big companies manipulating tax system, gov't loses revenue
Banking In Ghana: Gov’t still on course to merge adb, NIB banks - Ofori-Atta Banking In Ghana Gov’t still on course to merge adb, NIB banks - Ofori-Atta
NDC Appointments: Stammerer Omane Boamah wasn't fit for Communications Minister - Bagbin NDC Appointments Stammerer Omane Boamah wasn't fit for Communications Minister - Bagbin

Recommended Videos

Otuo Acheampong: ‘Ignorance’ no excuse for Otabil in Capital Bank mess – Analyst Otuo Acheampong ‘Ignorance’ no excuse for Otabil in Capital Bank mess – Analyst
Business News: Menzgold boss retreats; Apologises for mocking BoG Business News Menzgold boss retreats; Apologises for mocking BoG
1 District 1 Factory: Nana Addo commissions 1D1F project in Asokwa 1 District 1 Factory Nana Addo commissions 1D1F project in Asokwa



Top Articles

1 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why you...bullet
2 Unibank Collapse Kwabena Duffour sues BoG over revocation of uniBank...bullet
3 In Accra Armed robbers kill mobile money vendor at Asylum Downbullet
4 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be paid in...bullet
5 Kotoka International Airport Aayalolo lands a shuttle service...bullet
6 Banking In Ghana Stranded customers of First Allied Savings &...bullet
7 NDC Appointments Stammerer Omane Boamah wasn't fit for...bullet
8 Banking In Ghana Gov’t still on course to merge adb, NIB...bullet
9 How to create a verified PayPal account Learn how to...bullet
10 Finance Meet the 5 richest, most successful self-made...bullet

Top Videos

1 Former Capital Bank staff grills pork for survivalbullet
2 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
3 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
4 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
5 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
6 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma,...bullet
7 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
8 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company –...bullet
9 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of...bullet
10 Video We are determined to move Ghana beyond aid - Bawumiabullet

Business

Public Accounts Committee PAC Chairman accuses Finance Minister of deceiving Parliament on public debt
Sahel Sahara and Omni Bank become latest to merge
Bank Mergers BoG approves merger of OmniBank and Sahel Sahara
Unibank Collapse Shareholders of uniBank unhappy with leaked KPMG report
Unibank Collapse KPMG denies auditing UniBank