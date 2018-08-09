Pulse.com.gh logo
Employees of Consolidated Bank to know their status after 60 days


  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The management of Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited (CBG) has said that all staff of the five defunct banks it absorbed will know their status of employment after 60 days.

A letter dated August 1, 2018, and signed on behalf of the CBG said an impending staff assessment will determine whether they will remain employees of the newly formed bank.

“We wish to welcome you to the Consolidated Bank Limited," the letter said.

“As you are aware, the Bank of Ghana has withdrawn the operating licence of your Bank and the Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited has assumed the assets and liabilities of the Bank.”

“The purpose of this letter is to inform you that you will be working with the new bank for a period of 60 days for certain, during which time it will be possible for your employment status to be assessed.”

“Based on this assessment, a determination will be made as to whether you will continue to be in employment with the Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited."

“Kindly be reminded that you will operate from your current workplace.”

The CBG was formed a week ago when the Bank of Ghana merged five insolvent banks - BEIGE, Sovereign, Construction, UniBank and Royal Bank.

On August 1, 2018, the BoG Governor, Dr Ernest Addison announced the formation of the new bank. He assured existing staff of the banks of the safety of their jobs.

He said: "All staff of the affected banks will become staff of the Consolidated Bank, we do not expect any immediate job losses as a result of this consolidation, thank you."

However, the Managing Director and CEO, Mr Daniel W. Addo said individual employees will know their fate after 60 days.

