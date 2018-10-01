Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

Exim Bank Dep. CEO Resigns


Banking In Ghana Exim Bank Dep. CEO Resigns

Cynthia Pamela Akotoaa Addo, explained that she has to resign because she has been approved as Judicial Secretary into the Judicial Service.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Export-Import bank (Exim bank) Cynthia Pamela Akotoaa Addo has resigned from her position.

According to Accra-based Starr FM, a letter it intercepted written by Cynthia Pamela Akotoaa Addo, she explained that she has to resign because she has been approved as Judicial Secretary into the Judicial Service.

“Please accept this letter as notice of my resignation from my position as acting Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Export-Import Bank, further to the approval of my appointment as Judicial Secretary into the Judicial Service with effect from 2nd October 2018.”

READ ALSO: Dear Menzgold customers, this is the schedule for collection of dividends

“I would like to thank his Excellency the President, for the great honor he bestowed on me by appointing me to act in the position of Deputy Chief Executive of the Ghana Export-Import Bank. I am indeed grateful for the opportunities for my professional and personal growth it afforded me.”

“I would also like to thank the Board, Management and staff of the Bank for the privilege of having worked in the Institution for the last ten (10) years, nine (9) months and the invaluable lessons learnt over the period.”

“I have prepared comprehensive handing over notes and will be available to do all I can to make this transition as easy as possible. I wish the Ghana Export-Import Bank continued success.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Consolidated Bank Ghana: CBG staff placed on six-month probation Consolidated Bank Ghana CBG staff placed on six-month probation
Air Travel: Local airliner PassionAir takes delivery of second aircraft Air Travel Local airliner PassionAir takes delivery of second aircraft
Menzgold Schedule: Dear Menzgold customers, this is the schedule for collection of dividends Menzgold Schedule Dear Menzgold customers, this is the schedule for collection of dividends
Menzgold Saga: Hundreds at Menzgold premises to receive dividends Menzgold Saga Hundreds at Menzgold premises to receive dividends
State-Owned Enterprises: SOEs record GH¢1.29bn net loss in 2017 - Report State-Owned Enterprises SOEs record GH¢1.29bn net loss in 2017 - Report
PR: Dear Menzgold customers, here are 8 key things about your payments from the press conference PR Dear Menzgold customers, here are 8 key things about your payments from the press conference

Recommended Videos

Isreal Laryea: I celebrate your stupidity – Menzgold boss tells journalist Isreal Laryea I celebrate your stupidity – Menzgold boss tells journalist
Business News: Social media ‘exposes’ NAM1 for fake Menzgold UK launch Business News Social media ‘exposes’ NAM1 for fake Menzgold UK launch
Business News: B.O.G alledgedly freezes Nam1's account Business News B.O.G alledgedly freezes Nam1's account



Top Articles

1 Air Travel Local airliner PassionAir takes delivery of second aircraftbullet
2 Menzgold Schedule Dear Menzgold customers, this is the schedule for...bullet
3 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why...bullet
4 Menzgold Saga Why the fall of Menzgold spells the collapse of...bullet
5 Breaking News Menzgold to launch in USA on September 28bullet
6 PR Dear Menzgold customers, here are 8 key things about your...bullet
7 Breaking Menzgold sues BoG and SECbullet
8 Menzgold Saga Hundreds at Menzgold premises to receive...bullet
9 Ponzi schemes in Ghana These investments are Ponzi...bullet
10 How to create a verified PayPal account Learn how to...bullet

Top Videos

1 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
2 Selorm Adadevoh MTN CEO dances Agbadzabullet
3 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any of the...bullet
4 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
5 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
6 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in...bullet
7 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
8 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
9 New Phones Nokia MWC 2018 Event in 5 minutesbullet
10 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutesbullet

Business

In Parliament Ken Ayapong, Sam George nearly fight over DTT controversy
Major shareholder of the defunct uniBank Ghana Limited , Dr. Kwabena Duffuor
Unibank Collapse High court halts hearing of revocation of uniBank license
Sinohydro Deal IMF says $2bn Sinohydro deal is not loan agreement
Check out the expensive of Nana Appiah Mensah
Money Talks Private Jet, cars and houses - Check out the expensive lifestyle of Nana Appiah Mensah
X
Advertisement