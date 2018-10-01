Exim Bank Dep. CEO Resigns

news

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Export-Import bank (Exim bank) Cynthia Pamela Akotoaa Addo has resigned from her position.

According to Accra-based Starr FM, a letter it intercepted written by Cynthia Pamela Akotoaa Addo, she explained that she has to resign because she has been approved as Judicial Secretary into the Judicial Service.

“Please accept this letter as notice of my resignation from my position as acting Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Export-Import Bank, further to the approval of my appointment as Judicial Secretary into the Judicial Service with effect from 2nd October 2018.”

“I would like to thank his Excellency the President, for the great honor he bestowed on me by appointing me to act in the position of Deputy Chief Executive of the Ghana Export-Import Bank. I am indeed grateful for the opportunities for my professional and personal growth it afforded me.”

“I would also like to thank the Board, Management and staff of the Bank for the privilege of having worked in the Institution for the last ten (10) years, nine (9) months and the invaluable lessons learnt over the period.”

“I have prepared comprehensive handing over notes and will be available to do all I can to make this transition as easy as possible. I wish the Ghana Export-Import Bank continued success.”