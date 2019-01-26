The Forbes8 Network is designed to bridge the knowledge gap between local entrepreneurs and the rest of the world.

With over 100 vertical topics on the world's most successful businesses on the Network, entrepreneurs and subscribers will receive and hear from some of the best minds on how they started their businesses.

Speaking at the launch in Accra, the Deputy Minister of Communications, Vincent Sowah Odotei, lauded Forbes for choosing Ghana as the first destination of this great network.

He said the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government is ready to empower Ghanaian entrepreneurs through the use of technological solutions.

"Since we came to power, we have demonstrated enormously of our willingness to embrace digitization as the solution to a lot of the challenges facing Ghana", the Minister said.

Tom Davies, the Chief Growth Officer of Forbes, recounted the journey of Forbes and how it has grown to be a global force. He, therefore, used the opportunity to encourage Ghanaian entrepreneurs not to relent in their businesses and also to take advantage of the Forbes8 network.

Ghana is the maiden country to benefit from the Forbes8 Network, providing an opportunity for them to join and watch streams from live business events and interactions from around the world.

The platform will be an app-based service which will allow users to log in to watch, listen to seminars, interact with business leaders and provide an opportunity to be mentored by leading business executives.

It can be accessed through by signing up within Busy data plans or directly on Forbes8.com or iOS App Store Forbes8 application.