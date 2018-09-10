GRA begins unannounced tax stamp inspection

news

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has said that its enforcement taskforce will soon begin unannounced inspection visits to enforce compliance to the tax stamp policy.

In a statement issued by the GRA, it cautioned importers, manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers and the general public to ensure compliance since the Authority will seize products that have no tax stamp.

“GRA wishes to bring to the attention of importers, manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, and the general public that the enforcement taskforce teams will soon conduct unannounced inspection visits to enforce compliance. Products without the tax stamp will be detained and seized and applicable sanctions imposed,” the statement said.

The tax stamp policy requires that Excise Tax Stamp is affixed to specified excisable goods which are manufactured in the country; imported into the country; or prescribed by the Minister.

Some of the goods include cigarettes and other tobacco products; alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages – whether bottled, canned, contained in kegs for sale or packaged in any other form – bottled water and any other excisable products.

Meanwhile, the Food and Beverage Association of Ghana has threatened to withdraw all locally manufactured products from the market if the government continues with the implementation.