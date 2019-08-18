It follows the shut down of 23 savings and loans companies and finance houses on Friday by the central bank as part of moves to clean-up the banking sector.

The shut down affected GN Savings and Loans, ASN Financial Services, Midland Savings and Loans, Unicredit Savings and Loans, Women’s World Banking Savings and Loans among others.

The BoG says funds are available to pay depositors of the 23 affected companies. The Receiver will in due course make an announcement with regards to when and where payments will be made,” a statement issued on Friday by the BoG said.

Meanwhile, the central bank has announced the completion of the banking sector clean-up and reforms which began in August 2017.

Below are the Savings and Loans companies that are in good standing, according to the BoG:

ABii National Savings and Loans Ltd

Adehyeman Savings and Loans Company Ltd.

Advans Ghana Savings and Loans Ltd.

Asa Savings and Loans Company Ltd.

Assurance Savings and Loans Ltd.

Bond Savings and Loans Ltd.

Best Point Savings and Loans Ltd.

Bayport Savings and Loans Plc.

Direct Savings and Loans Ltd.

Equity Savings and Loans Ltd.

Golden Link Savings & Loans Ltd.

Golden Pride Savings and Loans Ltd.

Izwe Savings and Loans Ltd.

Jins Savings and Loans Ltd.

Letshego Ghana Savings and Loans

Plc Multi Credit Savings & Loans Co. Ltd.

Opportunity International Savings and Loans Co. Ltd.

Pacific Savings & Loans Co. Ltd.

Pan-African Savings and Loans Company Ltd.

Progress Savings and Loans Ltd.

Services Integrity Savings and Loans Ltd.

SIC Life Savings and Loans Ltd.

Sinapi Aba Savings and Loans Company Ltd.

The Seed Funds Savings and Loans Ltd.

Utrak Savings and Loans Ltd.