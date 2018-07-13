MDAs financial irregularities cost Ghana GHc892m in 2017

news

The 2017 audit report has revealed that Ghana lost GH¢892 million in that year due to what is described as financial irregularities in the operations of various Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The 2017 audit report was released by the Auditor General, Daniel Domelevo.

The total amount of weaknesses and irregularities identified in the course of the audit is GH¢892,396,375.19.

READ ALSO: Gov’t to increase taxes in mid-year budget

The financial irregularities were grouped into six main categories namely; Tax Irregularities, Cash Irregularities, Stores/Procurement Irregularities, Outstanding debts/loans, Payroll Irregularities and Rent payment Irregularities.

According to Mr. Domelevo, “The irregularities represent either losses that had been incurred by the State through the impropriety or lack of probity in the actions and decisions of public officers or on the other hand, the savings that could have been made, if public officials and institutions had duly observed the public financial management framework put in place to guide their conduct and also safeguard national assets and resources.”

Tax irregularities amounting to GH¢655.6million represents 73% of the losses recorded in 2017.

READ ALSO: Justify your employment or be prosecuted - AG to Civil Servants

Below is a breakdown of the losses in the MDAs according to the report.

1. Payroll irregularities GHC1.7million

2. Outstanding debts and loans GHC2.7million

3. Procurement irregularities GHC41.7million

4. Cash irregularities GHC190.6million

5. Tax irregularities GHC665.6million

6. Rent payment irregularities GHC94000