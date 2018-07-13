Pulse.com.gh logo
MDAs financial irregularities cost Ghana GHc892m in 2017


The total amount of weaknesses and irregularities identified in the course of the audit is GH¢892,396,375.19.

The 2017 audit report has revealed that Ghana lost GH¢892 million in that year due to what is described as financial irregularities in the operations of various Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The 2017 audit report was released by the Auditor General, Daniel Domelevo.

The financial irregularities were grouped into six main categories namely; Tax Irregularities, Cash Irregularities, Stores/Procurement Irregularities, Outstanding debts/loans, Payroll Irregularities and Rent payment Irregularities.

According to Mr. Domelevo, “The irregularities represent either losses that had been incurred by the State through the impropriety or lack of probity in the actions and decisions of public officers or on the other hand, the savings that could have been made, if public officials and institutions had duly observed the public financial management framework put in place to guide their conduct and also safeguard national assets and resources.”

Tax irregularities amounting to GH¢655.6million represents 73% of the losses recorded in 2017.

Below is a breakdown of the losses in the MDAs according to the report.

1. Payroll irregularities                    GHC1.7million

2. Outstanding debts and loans     GHC2.7million

3. Procurement irregularities          GHC41.7million

4. Cash irregularities                      GHC190.6million

5. Tax irregularities                        GHC665.6million

6. Rent payment irregularities        GHC94000

