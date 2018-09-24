Pulse.com.gh logo
Medical results of oolice recruits ready


Medical results of police recruits ready

In a statement issued by the Security service, it stated that candidates who passed the medical examination are being notified via the email addresses they provided.

  • Published:
play

The Ghana Police Service has indicated that it has received the results of the medical examination for applicants of the general recruit category.

“The Police Administration wishes to inform applicants (General recruit category) who went through the medical examinations between June and July 2018 that the medical report from the Police hospital has been received at the Police Headquarters for vetting.”

“Candidates who passed the medical examination are being notified through email addresses they provided indicating the dates they are to report at the Police Headquarters for vetting,” the statement added.

The statement also said that the candidates who did not pass the medical examination will also be informed. They are allowed to contact the Police Hospital if in doubt.

“other candidates who did not pass the medical examination will be notified and if in doubt may contact the Police Hospital for further information on their medical status if they so wish.”

The police administration cautioned the general public against recruitment scammers.

Read the full statement below.

play

 

