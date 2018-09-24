Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

First Lady denies influencing government, StarTimes deal


StarTimes Deal First Lady denies influencing government, StarTimes deal

In a statement issued by the Rebecca Foundation, it stated that “STAR TIMES has never been, at any time, a partner of the foundation, as has been suggested.”

  • Published:
play

Ghana’s first lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo has denied media rumours that her charity organization played a role in the “engagement between Star Times and the Government of Ghana, either directly or indirectly.”

In a statement issued by the Rebecca Foundation, it stated that “STAR TIMES has never been, at any time, a partner of the foundation, as has been suggested.”

It said: “The Foundation is, however, very grateful to Star Times for offering football kit to be donated through the Foundation to the SOS Children’s Village, where the First Lady is honoured to be a patron.”

READ ALSO: Social media ‘exposes’ NAM1 for fake Menzgold UK launch

This reaction is coming after a section of the media accused the first lady of receiving money from the StarTimes as bribe in order to influence the government to engage the Chinese firm for a contract.

StarTimes has secured a deal to extend satellite TV to over 300 villages across the country. The communications ministry has argued that this will help Ghanaians in rural communities have a sense of national happenings and also be involved in the development of the country since they have will access to content about national projects.

READ ALSO: Gov't must listen to Ghanaians - Omane Boamah

Reacting to the media claims of bribery, the Rebecca Foundation said this is not true.

Below are full details of the statement:

RE: THE REBECCA FOUNDATION AND STAR TIMES SPONSORSHIP OF FOOTBALL KITS

The attention of the Office of the First Lady has been drawn to a publication in the media, concerning her charity, The Rebecca Foundation, and a Chinese firm operating in Ghana, STAR TIMES CORPORATION. This is to offer clarification on the matter.

STAR TIMES has never been, at any time, a   partner of the foundation, as has been suggested. The Foundation is, however, very grateful to Star Times for offering football kit to be donated through the Foundation to the SOS Children’s Village, where the First Lady is honoured to be a patron.

FACTS

In 2017, the First Lady, on a trip to China, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Rebecca Foundation and the Licang District Experimental School in Qingdao, to establish an exchange programme between Ghanaian and Chinese school children.

The programme, which seeks to deepen cultural, academic and sports ties between the pupils of the two countries, will see an exchange of 15 pupils each between Ghana and China, annually.

Under the terms of the MOU, Ghanaian pupils will learn martial arts, ping-pong and other disciplines, while Chinese pupils will benefit from football training with their     Ghanaian counterparts.

The first group participating this year from Ghana are fifteen (15) children from the SOS Children’s Village.

This experience is anticipated to make a positive impact on the lives of participating children.

STAR TIMES CORPORATION offered to provide football kits for the children because of their association with Ghana football. This worthy effort, it must be stated, was not at the instance of the Foundation.

The support was publicly announced and it is purely for charitable purposes. It is worth emphasising that neither the First Lady nor the Foundation has any role to play in any engagement between Star Times and the Government of Ghana, either directly or indirectly.

The Rebecca Foundation is committed to improving the welfare and well-being of women and children, especially the vulnerable in society, and works with various partners who contribute in diverse ways to our vision and mission.

We are forever grateful for the continuous support the charity is receiving from its well wishers, both in Ghana and abroad.

We wish to assure the general public that the Rebecca Foundation will continue to be guided by the strict principles of honesty, integrity, and transparency.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Banking In Ghana: Ghanaian bank staff want to quit over unrealistic targets and low salaries - Report Banking In Ghana Ghanaian bank staff want to quit over unrealistic targets and low salaries - Report
Nana Appiah Mensah: Social media ‘exposes’ NAM1 for fake Menzgold UK launch Nana Appiah Mensah Social media ‘exposes’ NAM1 for fake Menzgold UK launch
StarTimes Deal: Gov't must listen to Ghanaians - Omane Boamah StarTimes Deal Gov't must listen to Ghanaians - Omane Boamah
Accra Shops: GAME store finally arrives at West Hills Mall Accra Shops GAME store finally arrives at West Hills Mall
Syndicated Loan: COCOBOD seals $1.3bn syndicated loan For 2018/19 season Syndicated Loan COCOBOD seals $1.3bn syndicated loan For 2018/19 season
Fuel Price Hike: Appreciate government for caring – Amewu Fuel Price Hike Appreciate government for caring – Amewu

Recommended Videos

Business News: Nissan to establish an assembling plant in Ghana Business News Nissan to establish an assembling plant in Ghana
Business News: Menzgold extends suspension of gold vault operations Business News Menzgold extends suspension of gold vault operations
Business News: Persons behind collapsed banks will face the law- Akufo-Addo Business News Persons behind collapsed banks will face the law- Akufo-Addo



Top Articles

1 Nana Appiah Mensah Social media ‘exposes’ NAM1 for fake Menzgold UK launchbullet
2 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why you...bullet
3 Accra Shops GAME store finally arrives at West Hills Mallbullet
4 Ponzi schemes in Ghana These investments are Ponzi schemes in...bullet
5 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be paid...bullet
6 Ghana-Chinese Relations 6 reasons why the StarTimes deal is a...bullet
7 How to create an NGO in Ghana How to register and start an NGObullet
8 Finance Meet the 5 richest, most successful self-made...bullet
9 How to create a verified PayPal account Learn how to...bullet
10 Special Prosecutor Here’s why Martin Amidu can’t work...bullet

Top Videos

1 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
2 Selorm Adadevoh MTN CEO dances Agbadzabullet
3 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
4 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official, Bozoma, that...bullet
5 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
6 Former Capital Bank staff grills pork for survivalbullet
7 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
8 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
9 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 event in 7 minutesbullet
10 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company...bullet

Business

Free Economy Ghana ranked among countries with lowest government integrity
Kweku Adoboli to be deported
Kweku Adoboli Rogue banker denies saying Ghana is worse than prison
Job losses Akosombo Textiles Limited fires 600 workers; shuts down new plant
Taxes In Ghana Gov’t will not scrap Special Petroleum Tax – Energy Ministry
X
Advertisement