Social media ‘exposes’ NAM1 for fake Menzgold UK launch


Has Nana Appiah Mensah deceived Ghanaians on the opening of a Menzgold office in England?

  Published: , Refreshed:
CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah

Some social media users have accused the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Menzgold Ghana Nana Appiah Mensah of deceiving the general public after he posted what seems to be a copied photo for the launch of Menzgold UK.

A social media user on Twitter, who goes by the name Blema.Awula posted one of the images Mr Mensah shared before the launch of Menzgold England and compared it to a similar one also on social media.

 

In his photos, Nana Appiah Mensah showed the venue for the launch and said it was at No.1 Berkeley Square, Mayfair in London.

This same photo was posted by a photography firm, Muse Motion Pictures on January 30, 2017.

In the photo posted by the photography firm on Instagram, the capture said “Being a tourist is nice, but so is work, and here is a wedding shot in Doha. It's actually taking place at the brides home - who needs to hire a venue when you have this?”

In a Google Image search, the search engine showed that the photo was first posted by Muse Motion Pictures.

This is coming at a time where Menzgold Ghana is having challenges with regulatory authorities in the country over their business operations.

Did Nana Appiah Mensah lie to Ghanaians?

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business

