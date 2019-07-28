However, a close associate of the government and cousin of President Nana Akufo-Addo, Gabby Otchere Darko, has hinted at an imminent power hike.

In a post on Facebook, the former Executive Secretary of Danquah Institute asked if Ghanaians will accept an increase in cost of power for stable electricity supply.

In his post, Gabby suggested that government was over spending on subsidizing power for Ghanaians to the detriment of other sectors such as roads.

“Will you rather pay a little more for power or Gov’t should go on subsidizing, denying other areas,” Otchere-Darko posted.

Gabby, as he is popularly called, noted that “this year alone $1 billion extra will be spent by the state to support the cost of keeping your lights on.”

“Imagine what that can do,” he quizzed.

Meanwhile, the Minority spokesman on Finance, Cassel Ato Forson, is saying the finance minister will announce on Monday increases in taxes on fuel( the energy sector levies ESLA) and call time including data( communication service tax).

"An increase in fuel tax will result in a hike in the pump prices of fuel products including LPG and have a cascading effect on price of transportation, prices of goods and services, general cost of living, and eventually on general hardships in the country," he said.