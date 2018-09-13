Pulse.com.gh logo
Presidency sets up C’ttee to investigate AG’s complaints


Sources reveal that the Auditor-General has been invited to meet with the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo to discuss the concerns he raised.

The Presidency has set-up a committee to probe the concerns of interference raised by Auditor General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo against the Board Chairman and board members.

The members of the committee and its terms of reference have not been revealed. However, it is expected that the committee will resolve the impasse between the Auditor General and the Board Chair, Professor Edward Dua Agyeman.

Mr Domelevo in a letter dated July 27, 2018, petitioned him to intervene in the “unlawful interferences and violations” of his constitutional mandate by the Board Chair.

Mr Domelevo accused the Board chair of manipulating procurement processes and unlawful circulation of audit findings among other things as the basis for his request for a presidential intervention.

In his petition, he said he received a complaint from a prospective vendor that his firm was stopped from submitting proposals.

“My investigation revealed that the Audit Service Board Chairman instructed Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, a Deputy Auditor General (DAG) and Mr. Ebenezer Aglomasa, a procurement Officer to replace the approved firms with others of his choice,” the Auditor General noted.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

