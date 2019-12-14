He said his administration is working with key stakeholders to ensure strict enforcement of the law, which GUTA has accused mostly Nigerian nationals of breaching.

Over 100 shops belonging to Nigerian migrants and some Chinese were locked last week at Circle, Accra, by executive of GUTA.

Addressing the development at an encounter with the press on Friday, President Akufo-Addo said: “[Member of] GUTA are right in their interpretation of the laws of our country.

The laws of our country, until they are changed, have banned foreigners from engaging in retail trade in our country as well as activities in our markets reserved those for Ghanaians.

So if people who are not Ghanaians are involved in it, people are entitled to get agitated about it.”

President Akufo-Addo, during a tour of the Greater Accra this week, called on GUTA to desist from taking the law into their hands with the excuse of enforcing laws governing retail trade.

The president encouraged the traders to allow their leaders of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), to continue to dialogue with various stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the problem.

Even though Nana Akufo-Addo admitted that the law governing retail trade was in favour of GUTA, he said “we are in a country where we want the rule of law to work” and reminded the traders that the enforcement of the law was the responsibility of the government and not individuals.”

"People cannot take the law into their own hands and enforce it. When that happens, it could disturb the peace. We have a lot of Ghanaians in foreign countries, especially Nigeria. I don’t think we you want us to do anything which will affect those in Nigeria.”

“Let’s not repeat any acts like the xenophobic attacks in South Africa. Let us allow the Minister of Trade and Industry to continue with the work he has started with the Ghana Immigration Service and a committee,” President Akufo-Addo added.