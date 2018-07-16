Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Business >

These investments are Ponzi schemes in Ghana, so you know!


Ponzi schemes in Ghana These investments are Ponzi schemes in Ghana, so you know!

There are several Ponzi schemes operating in Ghana. Unfortunately, i am not privy to all of them. But i have provided some characteristics to uncover such fradulent investments and keep you safe. Read on and be informed.

  • Published:
These investments are Ponzi schemes in Ghana, so you know! play

Ponzi scheme warning

Ponzi schemes gaining popularity in Ghana despite the overwhelming number of victims.  The greatest Ponzi scheme ever executed in history is the Bernard Madoff scheme in 1960. Which he run for 48 years until his arrest in 2008.

Ponzi schemes is a form of fraud in which investors invest in a non-existent company which promised then a ridiculous percentage on investment returns. In order to build the scheme to a substantial clientele, they pay earlier investors using funds from new investors. Thus word spreads and they entrap more victims. Simply put, it’s all one big lie!

In efforts to win over the people, these fraudulent companies start off with goodwill activities and donations to the less privileged in the communities they operate. Also they target areas that are far away from the main regulatory institutions, so they avoid big cities and town. Most of these investment companies operating Ponzi schemes are located in the Western, Upper East, Brong Ahafo and Upper West regions.

READ ALSO: uniCredit and the story of microfinance in Ghana

All these Ponzi schemes in Ghana promised their investors an investment rate of not less than 50 %. As in the case of DKM Diamond Microfinance, they promised investors a 60% investment return within a period of two months.

Aside loss of money, lives are also ruined. It was reported that about 50 people in the Brong Ahafo region committed suicide after they realized they had been scammed.

These investments are Ponzi schemes in Ghana, so you know! play

Ponzi scheme network

 

Characteristics of a Ponzi scheme

  • Promises of high investment returns. Usually from 80% - 100%.
  • Difficulty to find information about the organization. Sketchy or no information available.
  • Investment returns are consistent. This should raise a red flag because investments fluctuate especially those of high risk.
  • Delays in payment should be taken seriously. Unfortunately this usually happens at the later stage when the scheme is about to fold up.  
  • Auditors are very important in every organization. If your investment company cannot provide you with details of their auditors, thread with caution.

READ ALSO: MTN freezes account of Ponzi scheme over GH¢11m default

Some Ponzi Schemes in Ghana

  • DKM and Care for Humanity
These investments are Ponzi schemes in Ghana, so you know! play

CEO and logo of DKM Diamond Microfinance Limited

 

  • God Is Love Microfinance
  • Little Drops Financial Services
  • Jaster Motors and Investment Limited
  • Savana Brokerage

Measures which could be put in place

  • Regulatory bodies with strict policies. The arms of the central bank and other regulatory bodies should be stretched far and wide across the country, especially in the rural areas. These areas seemly neglected becomes the perfect target for all kinds of schemes. With all kinds of microfinance and investment companies sprouting all over.
  • Culprits should be made to face the full rigors of law.  Compensation or refunding monies is not enough punishment for such acts. Most of these fraudsters are free men/women in our societies. And as to whether or not they are still defrauding people, we do not know.
  • Financial literacy is also very important for every Ghana. Especially those not in the financial sector.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Paying Taxes: Check for Tax Cert from masons and carpenters before giving jobs – Expert Paying Taxes Check for Tax Cert from masons and carpenters before giving jobs – Expert
How to make money online: Online jobs; how to make money on YouTube in Ghana How to make money online Online jobs; how to make money on YouTube in Ghana
Cost of Fuel: IES predicts increase in fuel prices this month Cost of Fuel IES predicts increase in fuel prices this month
Donor Support: World Bank injects $60m into Ghana’s energy, tourism sectors Donor Support World Bank injects $60m into Ghana’s energy, tourism sectors
Tax Policy: Government not planning to increase VAT, MP allays fears Tax Policy Government not planning to increase VAT, MP allays fears
Economy of Ghana: Ghanaian businesses suffering- Mahama warns against VAT hike Economy of Ghana Ghanaian businesses suffering- Mahama warns against VAT hike

Recommended Videos

Nyantakyi Controversy Continues: Panic hit bank following reported links with the name 'Nyantakyi' Nyantakyi Controversy Continues Panic hit bank following reported links with the name 'Nyantakyi'
Business News: Our economy is on good course – Nana Addo Business News Our economy is on good course – Nana Addo
Business News: Dentaa Amoateng named influential African in UK Business News Dentaa Amoateng named influential African in UK



Top Articles

1 Number 12 Panic withdrawals hit savings & loans company following...bullet
2 Menzgold Ghana Don't deposit money with Menzgold – BoG cautions public...bullet
3 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why...bullet
4 Donor Support World Bank injects $60m into Ghana’s energy, tourism...bullet
5 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be paid...bullet
6 Tax Policy Government not planning to increase VAT, MP allays...bullet
7 Education Top 5 private high schools in Ghana according to WAECbullet
8 How to make money online Online jobs; how to make money on...bullet
9 Economy of Ghana Gov’t to increase taxes in mid-year budgetbullet
10 Menzgold Ghana Investment company closes down its Gold...bullet

Top Videos

1 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
2 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
3 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in commercial...bullet
4 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
5 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane crashbullet
6 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
7 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
8 Tech 6 reasons you should buy an iPhone SE instead of any...bullet
9 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet

Business

Banking In Ghana Afb Ghana Bonds rank 3 notches above investment grade
Auditor-General-Daniel-Domelovo
Corruption In Ghana MDAs financial irregularities cost Ghana GHc892m in 2017
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari came to power three years ago on a promise to defeat Boko Haram
Muhammadu Buahri 'I am a slow reader' - Nigeria's President admits
Auditor-General-Daniel-Domelovo
Ghost Names Justify your employment or be prosecuted - AG to Civil Servants