These investments are Ponzi schemes in Ghana, so you know!

news

Ponzi schemes gaining popularity in Ghana despite the overwhelming number of victims. The greatest Ponzi scheme ever executed in history is the Bernard Madoff scheme in 1960. Which he run for 48 years until his arrest in 2008.

Ponzi schemes is a form of fraud in which investors invest in a non-existent company which promised then a ridiculous percentage on investment returns. In order to build the scheme to a substantial clientele, they pay earlier investors using funds from new investors. Thus word spreads and they entrap more victims. Simply put, it’s all one big lie!

In efforts to win over the people, these fraudulent companies start off with goodwill activities and donations to the less privileged in the communities they operate. Also they target areas that are far away from the main regulatory institutions, so they avoid big cities and town. Most of these investment companies operating Ponzi schemes are located in the Western, Upper East, Brong Ahafo and Upper West regions.

READ ALSO: uniCredit and the story of microfinance in Ghana

All these Ponzi schemes in Ghana promised their investors an investment rate of not less than 50 %. As in the case of DKM Diamond Microfinance, they promised investors a 60% investment return within a period of two months.

Aside loss of money, lives are also ruined. It was reported that about 50 people in the Brong Ahafo region committed suicide after they realized they had been scammed.

Characteristics of a Ponzi scheme

Promises of high investment returns. Usually from 80% - 100%.

Difficulty to find information about the organization. Sketchy or no information available.

Investment returns are consistent. This should raise a red flag because investments fluctuate especially those of high risk.

Delays in payment should be taken seriously. Unfortunately this usually happens at the later stage when the scheme is about to fold up.

Auditors are very important in every organization. If your investment company cannot provide you with details of their auditors, thread with caution.

READ ALSO: MTN freezes account of Ponzi scheme over GH¢11m default

Some Ponzi Schemes in Ghana

DKM and Care for Humanity

God Is Love Microfinance

Little Drops Financial Services

Jaster Motors and Investment Limited

Savana Brokerage

Measures which could be put in place