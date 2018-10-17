Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Unibank shareholders file counter suit against receiver

The three, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, Professor Newman Kusi and Boatemaa Kakra Duffuor Nyarko, are seeking the court to declare that the procedure leading to the appointment of KPMG as an official administrator was unlawful.

  • Published:
Major shareholder of the defunct uniBank Ghana Limited , Dr. Kwabena Duffuor play

Major shareholder of the defunct uniBank Ghana Limited, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Three out of the 17 defendants who were sued by the receiver of now-defunct Unibank, KPMG, have filed a counter suit against the auditing firm and the receiver over the collapse of the bank.

The receiver; Nii Amanor Dodoo sued the founder of the Unibank, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor and 16 others for the same reason.

In a counter suit, the three argue that the Central Bank would not have revoked Unibank’s license if not for what they claim are acts of misrepresentation and the rent-seeking behaviour of KPMG and the receiver.

READ ALSO: Mobile app to monitor performance of NABCO recruits

The three, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, Professor Newman Kusi and Boatemaa Kakra Duffuor Nyarko, are seeking the court to declare that the procedure leading to the appointment of KPMG as an official administrator was unlawful, illegal, and contrary to the prevailing and acceptable custom of the banking industry.

Again, they want the court to declare that the plaintiff was not authorized by law to set aside, impugn or interfere with any or all transactions duly entered into between Unibank and any of its customers.

The defendants also deny abusing their fiduciary duties and further indicate that it was on record to have obeyed all given rules from the Central Bank.

The Receiver for uniBank, Nii Amanor Dodoo, earlier sued the 17 shareholders of the now-defunct bank over the repayment of a GHC 5.7 billion debt.

READ ALSO: Report to work on time – Akufo-Addo tells NABCO recruits

According to the receiver the GHC 5.7 billion debt, was left by the shareholders.

The plaintiff, Nii Amanor Dodoo, said that defendants “have breached their duties as directors of uniBank Ghana Limited, and are liable for all the loss to uniBank Ghana ltd by their acts of breach.”

uniBank was one of the five local banks that was merged on August 1, 2018, to form the Consolidated Bank Ghana over what the Central Bank described as poor corporate governance and mismanagement of depositors’ funds.

subsequently, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, one of the defendants in this case, and a former Governor of the Bank of Ghana sued the central bank over the revocation of uniBank’s operating license.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Mobile app to monitor performance of NABCO recruits Mobile app to monitor performance of NABCO recruits
Report to work on time – Akufo-Addo tells NABCO recruits Report to work on time – Akufo-Addo tells NABCO recruits
Your NABCO salary isn’t free money – Prez tells NABCO recruits Your NABCO salary isn’t free money – Prez tells NABCO recruits
GCB wins Most Compliance Bank in Africa GCB wins Most Compliance Bank in Africa
GHS455.9m of oil money invested into Free SHS – Akufo-Addo GHS455.9m of oil money invested into Free SHS – Akufo-Addo
IES predicts fuel increase again IES predicts fuel increase again

Recommended Videos

Local Business: Part of Accra Mall ceiling collapses Local Business Part of Accra Mall ceiling collapses
Business News: Pastor sues Menzgold; Demands GHc 24,000 investment Business News Pastor sues Menzgold; Demands GHc 24,000 investment
Business News: Menzgold to resume payment of dividends Business News Menzgold to resume payment of dividends



Top Articles

1 Over 1 million Ghanaians have lost their jobs since 2017 – Reportbullet
2 Breweries companies to lay off over 1500 workers in Octoberbullet
3 Salaries In 2018 Here are the dates public workers will be paid in 2018bullet
4 Investment banks in Ghana Top 5 investment banks in Ghana and why...bullet
5 Appointments Dr Hazel Berrard Amuah is new Human Resources...bullet
6 How to create a verified PayPal account Learn how to create a...bullet
7 Report to work on time – Akufo-Addo tells NABCO recruitsbullet
8 How to create an NGO in Ghana How to register and start an NGObullet
9 Human interface still important in customer service —...bullet
10 Freight forwarder sues GRA over CTN as policy begins...bullet

Top Videos

1 Money Alert Meet Africa's richest womanbullet
2 Support Finance minister buys Kantanka carbullet
3 Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Nobody can collapse my company – JOSPONGbullet
4 Selorm Adadevoh MTN CEO dances Agbadzabullet
5 New Phone Nokia’s MWC 2018 Event in Under 10 Minutesbullet
6 New Discovery Ghana discovers new mineral, lithium in...bullet
7 Forbes 2018 Africa's billionaires rich listbullet
8 Former Capital Bank staff grills pork for survivalbullet
9 Plane Crash Starbow suspends operations following plane...bullet
10 Bozoma Saint John 10 quotes from Uber top official,...bullet

Business

Cabinet has proposed a revised rent law which would peg rent advance at one year for tenants.
Gov't to reduce mortgage interest rate by 20% - Minister
Mobile Money Interoperability Cross mobile money transactions exceeds the 1million mark
Menzgold Suit SEC responds to Menzgold suit to appear in court
Forbes List Huawei moves up on Forbes Most Valuable Brands of 2018
X
Advertisement