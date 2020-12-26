The country’s death toll, however, still stands at 333.

The Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions continue to lead with high numbers of covid-19 related cases; 29,975 and 11,169 respectively.

Ghana, currently, has had a total of 54,286 cases and 53,082 discharges.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo, ahead of the Christmas holidays and expected merrymaking had urged Ghanaians to adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols.

In his 20th update on the management of the coronavirus pandemic in Ghana, he urged Ghanaians to “err on the side of caution and observe the COVID-19 safety protocols no matter where we find ourselves.”

The Ghana Tourism Authority, in relation to the President’s directive, has urged tourism operators to comply with the government’s directives on controlling COVID-19 in the country.

It says it will begin arresting and prosecuting flouters after noticing several beaches in Accra were still open for business.

The Director of Standards & Quality Assurance at the Authority, Alex Boakye, said the directives must be adhered to in order to control the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, the Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service, Dr Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe says testing is ongoing to determine if the new variant of the coronavirus has emerged in the country.

This comes days after Nigeria recorded cases of the virus.