According to the President who announced a rollout plan for the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine in Ghana, he is aware that some people have doubts about the vaccine, but he can assure that the doses are safe.

"Others have expressed reservations about its efficacy, with some taking sides with conspiracy theorists who believe the vaccine has been created to wipe out the African race. This is far from the truth," Nana Addo said.

Speaking during Sunday night's address, he emphasized that "our domestic regulatory agency, FDA, one of the most reputable in Africa and in the world, has certified the safe use of the vaccine".

During the address monitored by pulse.com.gh, the President continued that "it will not do so if it had any reservations about the safety of the vaccine, and I have gone on record as saying that no vaccine will be deployed in the country for use without the express certification of the FDA".

Tackling other conspiracy theories about the vaccine, the President said "taking the vaccine will not alter your DNA, it will not embed a tracking device in your body, neither will it cause infertility in women or in men. As your President, I want to assure you that the vaccine is safe".

According to Nana Addo, to trash these misconceptions about the vaccines, he will publicly take shots of the dose tomorrow.

"On Monday, 1st March, ahead of the commencement of the vaccination programme on Tuesday, 2nd March, my wife the First Lady, the Vice President, his wife the Second Lady, and I will take the vaccine publicly at two (2) health facilities in Accra," Nana Addo said.