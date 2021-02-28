During the President's 24th National Address on the measures the country has taken against the spread of coronavirus, he said the vaccine will be administered according to a rollout plan targeted at listed groups among the population.

According to the President, "group 1 is categorised as “persons most at risk and frontline State officials”. It includes healthcare workers, frontline security personnel, persons with underlying medical conditions, persons sixty (60) years and above, and frontline members of the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary".

Read the full statement below for the detailed description of the other groups as outlined by President during Sunday evening's address.

Group 2 is made up of other essential service providers and the rest of the security agencies. It includes water and electricity supply services, teachers and students, supply and distribution of fuels, farmers and food value chain, telecommunications services, air traffic and civil aviation control services, meteorological services, air transport services, waste management services, media, public and private commercial transport services, the Police Service, Armed Forces, Prisons Service, Immigration Service, National Fire Service, CEPS Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, and other members of the Executive, Judiciary, and Legislature.

Group 3 consists of the rest of the general public, that is all persons over eighteen (18) years, except for pregnant women.

The final group, that is Group 4, will include pregnant mothers and persons under the age of eighteen (18), and they will be vaccinated when an appropriate vaccine, hopefully, is found, or when enough safety data on the present vaccines are available. Special arrangements will be made for persons with disabilities who fall within these groups.

According to the President, the Ghana Health Service will from tomorrow detail the process of the rollout with persons in Groups 1 and 2 being the target of this first vaccination campaign.

"It will be conducted in forty-three (43) districts,which are the epi-centres of the pandemic in the country. They are twenty-five (25) in Greater Accra, sixteen (16) in Ashanti, and two (2) in the Central Region. The Ghana Health Service, as from tomorrow, will give precise detail," Nana Addo stated.