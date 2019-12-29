The Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana earlier today, Sunday, 29th December, 2019, unveiled a 40-feet vehicle, manufactured by the Kantanka Automobile Company Limited at the Mission’s 39th Technological Exhibition at the Apostle Safo School of Art and Science (ASSAS) at Awoshie Last Stop in Accra.

Under the theme; “Enhancing Sustainable Technology, Organic Agriculture and Culture, the Pathway to Development,” the event hosted dignitaries including the likes of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who was there to show support.