Mobile phones should be banned in schools because children are indisciplined - UK Education secretary

“It is about bringing trust and preparing them for the adult world,” she added.

Phones should be incorporated into lessons as a “fundamental part of the curriculum”, said Susan Wessels, deputy head of Framlingham College in Suffolk.

“Schools are designed to prepare students for the real world,” she added. “We must encourage pupils to use their phones constructively.”

‘Phone addiction’

But half of parents support a ban on phones, a survey by price comparison site uSwitch last year suggested.

Shile Ismaila, a parenting blogger at African Mommy says banning phones would “avoid distractions and helps kids focus on work”.

“Children spent more time than usual on their phones during the pandemic,” she added.

“This was the main way to stay connected to peers which has more or less turned into an addiction now.”

Mr Williamson also wrote about the need for discipline and structure as children return to schools.