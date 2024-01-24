1 officer dies, 3 rescued as police patrol car chasing criminals drowns in river

Constable Martha Ansah, Constable Bright Adinkrah, and service driver Corporal Frederick Cobbinah, all of whom were onboard the patrol car were fortunate to be rescued after their patrol car submerged.

The incident unfolded as the police personnel responded to information regarding three motorbikes with suspicious backpacks. The motorbikes, failing to stop at a snap checkpoint, prompted the patrol team to initiate a chase.

The pursuit led the team to an improvised wooden bridge over a river, situated close to an abandoned mining pit. Tragically, the service vehicle, bearing the registration number GP-2694, became stuck on the bridge. The situation took a devastating turn when the bridge collapsed as the driver attempted to reverse, causing the patrol car to plunge into the river.

Efforts to rescue the trapped officers were launched immediately. Divers managed to recover the body of Constable Prince Amoah, who had succumbed to the unfortunate incident.

The rescued individuals, Constable Martha Ansah, Corporal Frederick Cobbinah, and Constable Bright Adinkrah, were swiftly transported to Kwawu Health Centre for urgent medical attention.

The incident occurred during the team's routine mobile patrols, assigned to assist personnel from the Omanpe police station in covering a special inter-school sports and gala competition at Kwawu.

The damaged patrol vehicle and the missing service rifles were successfully recovered from the scene and have been secured. Authorities have initiated investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident, aiming to determine the actual cause of Constable Prince Amoah's tragic death.

Enchi District Police Commander, along with other law enforcement officials, visited the scene to assess the situation. Subsequently, the Regional Commander and the Regional Crime Officer inspected the rescued victims at Samatex Hospital, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

