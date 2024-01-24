Police Constable Prince Amoah lost his life while on duty as part of the Divisional taskforce team in the Western region, Starrfm.com.gh reports.
1 officer dies, 3 rescued as police patrol car chasing criminals drowns in river
The drowning of a police patrol car in a river while chasing suspected criminals caused the death of one police officer while the remaining three were rescued and hospitalised.
Constable Martha Ansah, Constable Bright Adinkrah, and service driver Corporal Frederick Cobbinah, all of whom were onboard the patrol car were fortunate to be rescued after their patrol car submerged.
The incident unfolded as the police personnel responded to information regarding three motorbikes with suspicious backpacks. The motorbikes, failing to stop at a snap checkpoint, prompted the patrol team to initiate a chase.
The pursuit led the team to an improvised wooden bridge over a river, situated close to an abandoned mining pit. Tragically, the service vehicle, bearing the registration number GP-2694, became stuck on the bridge. The situation took a devastating turn when the bridge collapsed as the driver attempted to reverse, causing the patrol car to plunge into the river.
Efforts to rescue the trapped officers were launched immediately. Divers managed to recover the body of Constable Prince Amoah, who had succumbed to the unfortunate incident.
The rescued individuals, Constable Martha Ansah, Corporal Frederick Cobbinah, and Constable Bright Adinkrah, were swiftly transported to Kwawu Health Centre for urgent medical attention.
The incident occurred during the team's routine mobile patrols, assigned to assist personnel from the Omanpe police station in covering a special inter-school sports and gala competition at Kwawu.
The damaged patrol vehicle and the missing service rifles were successfully recovered from the scene and have been secured. Authorities have initiated investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident, aiming to determine the actual cause of Constable Prince Amoah's tragic death.
Enchi District Police Commander, along with other law enforcement officials, visited the scene to assess the situation. Subsequently, the Regional Commander and the Regional Crime Officer inspected the rescued victims at Samatex Hospital, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.
As the community mourns the loss of Constable Prince Amoah, the entire police force is grappling with the aftermath of this devastating incident. The dedication and sacrifice of these officers in the line of duty serve as a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by law enforcement personnel daily.
