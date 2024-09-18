ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

12-year-old boy arrested for stabbing 6 school children

Segun Adeyemi

The tragic incident occurred at Azambuja, a small community near Lisbon, the capital city of Portugal.

The tragic incident occurred at Azambuja, a small community near Lisbon, the capital city of Portugal. [Getty Images]
The tragic incident occurred at Azambuja, a small community near Lisbon, the capital city of Portugal. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

The attack occurred on Tuesday, September 17, leaving one boy with a serious chest injury and five girls with minor arm injuries, according to Portuguese national police. The victims, aged between 11 and 14, were swiftly treated after the incident.

Azambuja Mayor Silvino Lúcio confirmed that the seriously injured boy was transported to a hospital in Lisbon.

While his injuries are severe, doctors have stated that his life is not in danger. The remaining five children sustained minor injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The motive behind the attack remains unknown, and authorities have launched an investigation to understand what led to this violent act.

READ ALSO: Police identify cop who stabbed man to death in Lagos mall, begin probe

The attacker is currently in police custody as authorities continue to probe the circumstances of the event.

Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro condemned the incident, describing it as an “isolated attack” that is rare in the country.

“It was an isolated act and a strange occurrence in Portuguese society, but one that should make everyone who works in public space reflect with a sense of responsibility,” Montenegro wrote on social media platform X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The normally peaceful community of Azambuja has been left shaken as investigations continue.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

An illustrative image of a collapsed building. [Punch]

Father loses 3 children to building collapse in Jigawa

24-year-old strangles his grandfather, hits uncle’s jaw with power bank

24-year-old strangles his grandfather, hits uncle’s jaw with power bank

Prophet Kumchacha

Asamoah Gyan deliberately missed the 2010 World Cup penalty because NDC was in power - Prophet Kumchacha

Sex death

60-year-old allegedly dies during sex with 40-year-old lover