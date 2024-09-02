ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

19-year-old native doctor kills client during failed 'anti-bullet' charm test

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspect allegedly claimed to specialise in preparing charms against gunshots and machete cuts.

Native doctor [Anyservice.ng]
Native doctor [Anyservice.ng]

Recommended articles

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Moses Yamu, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

Yamu said that the incident happened on August 20 in Onumu Community, near Igara, Akoko Edo Local Government Area of the state. He said that the suspect was arrested by operatives from the Igarra Divisional Police Station in Akoko-Edo.

NAN learnt that the suspect allegedly claimed to specialise in preparing charms against gunshots and machete cuts.

ADVERTISEMENT

A source further told NAN that the deceased had visited the native doctor’s home to obtain the charm. It said that “in a shocking turn of events”, Dauda attempted to test the efficacy of the charm by shooting the client with a gun.

The charm was said to have failed as he sustained fatal injuries.

“When he was rushed to a hospital in Igarra, he was pronounced dead by a medical doctor,” the source further said.

Meanwhile, the police spokesman said that the suspect would face prosecution as soon as investigations were concluded.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bawumia and Mahama

Mahama sparks laughter as he hilariously mimics Bawumia's media encounter (video)

The photographer, Nicholas [Funke Adeoye / X]

Photographer spends 10 months in prison for resigning, social media reacts

Old man accused of defiling 4-year-old girl released on bail due to sickness [Daily Nigerian]

Old man accused of defiling 4-year-old girl released on bail due to sickness

Hungry 40-year-old man bags 9-months imprisonment for stealing yam tubers (The GuardianNG)

Hungry 40-year-old man bags 9-months imprisonment for stealing yam tubers