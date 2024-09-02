19-year-old native doctor kills client during failed 'anti-bullet' charm test

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Moses Yamu, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

Yamu said that the incident happened on August 20 in Onumu Community, near Igara, Akoko Edo Local Government Area of the state. He said that the suspect was arrested by operatives from the Igarra Divisional Police Station in Akoko-Edo.

NAN learnt that the suspect allegedly claimed to specialise in preparing charms against gunshots and machete cuts.

ADVERTISEMENT

A source further told NAN that the deceased had visited the native doctor’s home to obtain the charm. It said that “in a shocking turn of events”, Dauda attempted to test the efficacy of the charm by shooting the client with a gun.

The charm was said to have failed as he sustained fatal injuries.

“When he was rushed to a hospital in Igarra, he was pronounced dead by a medical doctor,” the source further said.