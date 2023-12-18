2 arrested for using Ablakwa's name to defraud people in Akosombo Dam spillage scam

Disclosing the arrest of the suspects, identified as Promise Ahorgah and Mawuli Kwaotse, the lawmaker said an Accra High Court presided over by Her Ladyship Lydia Osei-Marfo ordered their continuous detention on January 9, 2024.

“A good number of Ghanaians both home and abroad have reported to me about how these two deceived them through elaborate impersonation methods and collected hundreds of thousands of Ghana Cedis, which were not handed over to flood victims as the donors intended,” the MP revealed.

He described the conduct of the suspects as heartless considering the severity of the flood victims’ predicament.

“It is sheer evil for heartless characters to take advantage of the trauma and devastation of fellow Ghanaians to defraud and exploit compassionate citizens who seek to offer empathetic assistance to their compatriots in distress,” he lamented.