According to the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, he picked up intelligence about the activities of the suspects and alerted law enforcement authorities.
2 arrested for using Ablakwa's name to defraud people in Akosombo Dam spillage scam
National Security has arrested two men who fraudulently used Samuel Ablakwa’s name to defraud people, claiming to be raising funds for the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.
Disclosing the arrest of the suspects, identified as Promise Ahorgah and Mawuli Kwaotse, the lawmaker said an Accra High Court presided over by Her Ladyship Lydia Osei-Marfo ordered their continuous detention on January 9, 2024.
“A good number of Ghanaians both home and abroad have reported to me about how these two deceived them through elaborate impersonation methods and collected hundreds of thousands of Ghana Cedis, which were not handed over to flood victims as the donors intended,” the MP revealed.
He described the conduct of the suspects as heartless considering the severity of the flood victims’ predicament.
“It is sheer evil for heartless characters to take advantage of the trauma and devastation of fellow Ghanaians to defraud and exploit compassionate citizens who seek to offer empathetic assistance to their compatriots in distress,” he lamented.
Ablakwa commended the Ministry of National Security and the National Signals Bureau for their prompt response to his complaint by tracking and apprehending the suspects. He warned that other criminally-minded individuals should change or get ready to face the rigours of the law.
