ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

2 men arrested for burying alive an elderly man accused of witchcraft

Andreas Kamasah

Two Nigerian men who participated in burying an elderly man alive after accusing him of witchcraft have been arrested by the country’s Benue State police.

Men in handcuffs
Men in handcuffs

The incident happened at Ikyve, a community in Konshisha Local Government of the state where the elderly man, named Ihwakaa Ikyve was accused of being behind the deaths of some people in the area.

Recommended articles

Pulse.ng reports that Catherine Anene, the police spokesperson in the state disclosed the developments to newsmen on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Makurdi.

“An elderly man was buried alive because it was alleged that he sent lightning to his two sons and wife. One of the sons was just two-month-old,” the police spokesperson is quoted as saying.

According to the news website, the said deceased were reportedly struck by lightning following a rainstorm in the area on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, some youths accused Ihwakaa Ikyve of being responsible for the deaths, claiming that he sent lightning to kill the deceased who are said to be his own family members.

“The irate youth went and buried him alive and he died in the grave before he was rescued. Police are investigating the incident. We have arrested two people already,” Anene added.

Mob action is on the increase in Nigeria just like it is in Ghana, with many victims not having the chance to defend themselves in a court of law against accusations levelled against them, some of which are baseless.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Couple arguing on storey building’s balcony falls off, lands on hard ground together

Couple arguing on storey building’s balcony falls off, lands on hard ground together (video)

Man shoots lady believed to be his lover multiple times at close range to death

Man shoots lady believed to be his lover multiple times at close range to death

America-based lady in tears after sending money to brother to build house for her

America-based lady in tears after sending money to brother to build house for her (video)

I shot her 5 times in the chest, abdomen but not to kill her - Police inspector tells court in tears

I shot her 5 times in the chest but not to kill her - Police inspector tells court in tears