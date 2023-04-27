2 men arrested for burying alive an elderly man accused of witchcraft

Pulse.ng reports that Catherine Anene, the police spokesperson in the state disclosed the developments to newsmen on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Makurdi.

“An elderly man was buried alive because it was alleged that he sent lightning to his two sons and wife. One of the sons was just two-month-old,” the police spokesperson is quoted as saying.

According to the news website, the said deceased were reportedly struck by lightning following a rainstorm in the area on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

However, some youths accused Ihwakaa Ikyve of being responsible for the deaths, claiming that he sent lightning to kill the deceased who are said to be his own family members.

“The irate youth went and buried him alive and he died in the grave before he was rescued. Police are investigating the incident. We have arrested two people already,” Anene added.