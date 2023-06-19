21-year-old man arrested for raping his 16-year-old relative to death

With the assistance of the neighbourhood security watch. The law enforcement officers grabbed Akor in the Igbo-Eze North Division of the command.

The Enugu Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Daniel Ndukwe confirmed the arrest of the suspect. He alleged that the suspect raped the victim on Thursday, June 8, and in an attempt to conceal the crime, he strangled her in a bush at Mpole-Ubere in the Ette community until she breathed her last breath.

The teenager had gone missing on the evening of June 8 after going out on her grandfather’s errand, and all efforts to find her did not materialize.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Her decomposing body was, however, found in the bush following the arrest of the suspect, who confessed to having dragged the victim into the bush and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her until she fainted and died in the process.

“The victim, found without any lower body clothes, was taken to a hospital and confirmed dead by doctors on duty,” Pulse.ng quotes DSP Ndukwe as saying.