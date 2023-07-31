24 Nigerian sex workers face deportation after La District Court ruling

The convicted individuals, who pleaded guilty to the charges, now face deportation in collaboration with the Ghana Immigration Service.

Police Inspector Doris Darko expressed her concern over the disruptive presence of commercial sex workers in the vibrant Osu community.

She highlighted the significance of prioritizing the safety and well-being of both residents and visitors to the area.

The police operation was not only aimed at addressing solicitation but also aimed to combat related issues, such as human trafficking and exploitation.