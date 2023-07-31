ADVERTISEMENT
24 Nigerian sex workers face deportation after La District Court ruling

Evans Effah

The La District Court has taken a firm stance against 24 Nigerian nationals found guilty of soliciting sex in Osu, located in the Greater Accra Region.

The court reached its verdict following a police operation conducted on July 23, 2023, with the primary objective of curbing the presence of sex workers in the area.

The convicted individuals, who pleaded guilty to the charges, now face deportation in collaboration with the Ghana Immigration Service.

Police Inspector Doris Darko expressed her concern over the disruptive presence of commercial sex workers in the vibrant Osu community.

She highlighted the significance of prioritizing the safety and well-being of both residents and visitors to the area.

The police operation was not only aimed at addressing solicitation but also aimed to combat related issues, such as human trafficking and exploitation.

This decisive action sends a clear message about the authorities' commitment to upholding law and order while safeguarding the community from illicit activities.

