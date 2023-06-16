When he appeared in court on Wednesday, the defendant—who teaches English and information and communication technology (ICT)—pleaded guilty to the crimes of defiling a child under the age of 16 and sodomy.
27-year-old ICT teacher jailed 7 years for defiling 13-year-old student
A Sogakope Circuit Court has sentenced Mensah Believe, a 27-year-old junior high teacher at Lume Ahugakope MA Basic School in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region, to seven years in prison for defiling a 13-year-old pupil.
Detective Chief Inspector Joseph Ajongbah told the court presided over by Joseph Mark Ali that Believe, who was a trained teacher and a native of Dzodze, engaged in the act with a 13-year-old male student at the same school.
He said some residents reported the young teacher's undesirable community behaviour to the Assembly member so that they might take appropriate action.
After being reported to the Akatsi South Education Directorate for questioning, the convict originally rejected the accusations, according to information obtained by the Ghana News Agency.
He confessed to having committed the act after the case was reported to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Akatsi Police.
After hearing the accused's plea, Mr Ali, the Sogakope Circuit Court Judge, found him guilty and sentenced him to hard labour.
Reacting to the ruling, the chairman of the Akatsi South and North Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Prosper Agbeli urged local officials to involve the Association in all matters involving teachers.
