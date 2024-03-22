28-year-old man sentenced to death by hanging for killing wife’s boyfriend

The convict, Ayodeji Alomoge, stood accused of killing Ayomide Ogunleye, his wife's paramour, in a fit of jealousy. He was arraigned before the court in April 2023 on a charge of murder and was found guilty of the offence.

In delivering the judgment, Justice Aladejana remarked, "To me, rivalry between men over the affection of a woman should not be grounds to justify provocation. I consequently find the defendant guilty of the murder charge against him and therefore convicted as charged. The judgment of this court upon you is that you, Ayodeji Alomoge shall be hanged by the neck until you die."

The incident leading to the tragic death of Ayomide Ogunleye occurred on June 21, 2022, in Ikere-Ekiti. Alomoge, fueled by jealousy over his wife's affair, fatally attacked Ogunleye, according to the prosecution.

ADVERTISEMENT

The father of the deceased, Ige Ogunleye, recounted the harrowing events of that night. "My wife called me on the phone around 12:30 am crying profusely. She told me that my son was attacked and beaten by Alomoge and his gang. I rushed to the scene and found my son in a pool of blood," he said.

"I confronted Alomoge, and he confessed to attacking my son, citing my son's affair with his wife as the motive. He warned Ayomide to stop or face dire consequences," Ige Ogunleye continued.

During the trial, the prosecution presented compelling evidence, including witness testimonies and exhibits such as the defendant's statements, pictures of the deceased, and the medical report detailing the cause of death.

In his defence, Ayodeji Alomoge's lawyer, Adeyinka Opaleke, appealed to the court for leniency, urging mercy in sentencing. However, no witnesses were called by the defence.