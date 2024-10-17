4 reasons parents face prosecution for crimes committed by underage children

The couple is facing trial following a tragic car crash in East Legon, Accra, that resulted in the deaths of two young girls, identified as 12-year-olds Justine Agbenu and Maame Dwomoh. The heart-wrenching incident, which has drawn national outrage, occurred on the evening of 12 October 2024, when their 16-year-old son, Erald Amoako, was reportedly driving recklessly at high speeds. CCTV footage captured him speeding moments before the crash, during which his Jaguar collided with an Acura, causing both vehicles to burst into flames. The victims were tragically burned beyond recognition.

Legal Accountability Under Parental Responsibility Laws

This case highlights the implications of parental responsibility laws, which dictate that parents can be held liable for the criminal acts of their minors. These laws are predicated on the belief that parents have a duty to supervise and control their children's behaviour, particularly as youth crime rates continue to rise. Authorities argue that negligence or recklessness on the part of parents, such as failing to monitor their child’s activities or ignoring troubling behaviours, should not go unpunished.

Recent incidents have underscored the seriousness of these laws. For instance, a parent was prosecuted after their child was found in possession of illegal substances, raising questions about parental oversight and responsibility.

Deterrence or Disproportionate Punishment?

While the prosecution of parents is often viewed as a necessary deterrent to prevent further incidents, critics argue that this approach can be unjust. Many contend that not all parents have the same resources or support systems to effectively manage their children’s behaviour and that systemic issues contribute to juvenile crime. This could disproportionately affect low-income families, exacerbating existing social inequalities.

Broader Implications of Parental Accountability

In addition to parental responsibility laws, other factors are contributing to this trend. Truancy laws hold parents accountable for their children’s education, with legal repercussions for failing to ensure regular school attendance. Similarly, parents can face prosecution if their children cause property damage or engage in criminal activities, placing additional pressure on families to monitor their children closely.

The Balancing Act of Responsibility and Support

As discussions about juvenile crime and parental accountability evolve, countries are left to ponder the balance between parental responsibility and support. The question remains: how can society ensure that parents are equipped to guide their children while also holding them accountable for their actions?