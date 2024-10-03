ADVERTISEMENT
45-year-old man attacks victim, strikes surgical wound on stomach with stick

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Magistrate granted the defendant bail for ₦500,000.

Oladapo, whose address was not provided was charged with assault and conduct likely to cause breach of peace. He however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp Femi Omilana told the court that the defendant committed the offences on July 6, at about 11:30 am, at Omi-Adio area of Ibadan.

Omilana said the defendant assaulted one Rasheed Balogun by using a big stick to hit him on his surgical wound in the stomach which caused him severe pains. He said the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by engaging in such an act.

Omilana said the offences contravened Sections 351 and 249(d) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000. The Magistrate, Gladys Oladele granted the defendant bail in the sum of ₦500,000 with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until December 12, for hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

