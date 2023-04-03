7 Ghanaian men injured after serious machete fight over woman at wake-keep

According to adomonline.com, a fight erupted following an alleged attempt by a gentleman to snatch someone’s girlfriend during a wake-keeping.

“The fight involved the youth of Twifo Abodom and their counterpart from Wassa Hemanso in the Wassa East District of the Western Region.

“A strong argument is said to have ensued between the two youth groups when the Twifo Abodom youth attended a vigil (wake-keeping) at Wassa Hemanso.

ADVERTISEMENT

“During the event where some had taken to the dancing floor to dance, some Wassa Hemanso youth from nowhere slapped a boy from Twifo Abodom who was dancing with his girlfriend.

“The victim went back to Twifo Abodom in the Central region to report the assault on him to the youth in his town for reprisal attack.

“On Sunday, April 2, 2023, the angry youth numbering about 20, also laid ambush on the youth of Wassa Hemanso which resulted in a fight involving the use of machete, sticks and stones,” the news website reports.

It is reported that members of both factions sustained serious wounds and were rushed to the Twifu Ateiku Health Centre for treatment.