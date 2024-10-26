74-year-old man dies during sex with 20-year-old woman at East Legon movie house

According to the prosecution, the pair, described as "girlfriend" and "boyfriend," watched pornographic content together and later engaged in consensual sexual activity.

During the encounter, Hughes allegedly lost consciousness and collapsed on the floor, prompting Ms Agbomadzi to rush to the reception area for help. Staff were notified, and the police arrived to transport him to Legon Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Man dies during sex competition after finishing the seventh round Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

The case was brought forward by Hughes' wife, who is named as the complainant. Representing Ms Agbomadzi, counsel John Baptist Ayedze requested bail for his client on 24 October, following her time in police custody. Assistant State Attorney Frederick Adu Gyamfi did not oppose the bail request, leading the presiding judge, Lydia Osei Marfo, to grant Ms Agbomadzi a GHS100,000 bail with a surety.

In her concluding remarks, Judge Osei Marfo cautioned older men to exercise discretion regarding intimate relationships with significantly younger partners, suggesting that such situations could pose health risks.

In recent times, similar incidents involving significant age differences in relationships have become increasingly common, sparking concerns about health risks and social implications. This case highlights the potential consequences of such liaisons, especially for older individuals.