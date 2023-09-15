95-year-old woman says she’s still single because her dad rejected all non-Catholic lovers

According to her, numerous men were interested in her but her father’s insistence on her marrying from the Catholic community prevented her from giving any of them a chance. She explained that due to the conservative Catholic background, all her siblings got married spouses who were equally Catholic.

“I had many suitors but my father rejected them all. He even called Reverend Father to talk me out of marrying outside the Catholic Church,” the elderly woman said.

Although she remained single because of her unflinching devotion to her father's wishes, she treasured the Catholic ideals that her family had ingrained in her.

Following the TikTok video, netizens have been sharing interesting reactions to the woman’s story, with some people saying her father did her a disservice, while others say they would have resisted their parents’ control over their love relationships.

Relatedly, a 123-year-old virgin who turned men away all her life has regretted not entertaining them. She is now open to accepting any man who expresses interest in her despite her age.

According to Theresie Nyirakajumba, from Rwanda, when she was growing up, it was taboo for girls to associate themselves with boys, let alone have any romantic relationship.

She turned down all men who were interested and approached her despite pressure from her parents and other relatives.

“I didn’t want to engage with men. I had a strong fear of men and that prevented me from any potential relationship throughout my youth. I would see men coming to my hometown but I never developed a love for someone,” she recounted in an interview with Afrimax.

Now, having lived as a virgin for 123 years without a partner or a child to call her own, Nyirakajumba says she is now searching for a man with the hope of possibly getting married before she exits the earth.

“In all my life, I never had a husband. I’m 123 years old. It is true that I am a virgin at my age. If I had had a husband, maybe I would have some children but I don’t have any,” she lamented.