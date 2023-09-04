AAMUST student who doubles as chief priest burnt to death as spiritual power display backfires

He was reportedly in the company of his colleague spiritualist from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Katanga Hall when the spiritual exercise backfired.

He was later confirmed dead at the Komfo Anokye Teaching (KATH) in Kumasi.

A student who witnessed the incident recounted how it all unfolded.

“While he was displaying and the fire caught his smoke he refused to put it off claiming the fire had activated his fetish power. He was later overpowered after he failed to remove the fire he quickly ran into a pool of water but it was too late for him.

“We noticed he had sustained serious burns so we rushed him to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. Unfortunately, he died a week after his admission,” starrfm.com.gh quotes the witness as having said.

Prosper Owusu’s body has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Morgue while his family has begun preparations to hold his one-week observation.