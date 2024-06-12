ADVERTISEMENT
Accident on Accra-Kumasi Highway claims life of Okada rider, injures three

Gideon Nicholas Day

A devastating accident on the Accra-Kumasi Highway near Star Oil in Suhum, Eastern Region, has resulted in the death of an Okada rider and injuries to three passengers aboard a Sprinter bus. The tragic incident took place on Monday, June 10, at approximately 2:30 PM.

The accident involved a long vehicle truck with registration number GT6359-24, which was traveling from Accra to Kumasi. According to eyewitnesses, the truck experienced a sudden tire burst, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. Unable to steer effectively, the truck veered off course, leading to a catastrophic series of events.

The out-of-control truck ran over an Okada rider, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Following this, the truck collided with a Sprinter bus, registered GC 7652-20, causing injuries to three of its passengers. The severity of their injuries necessitated immediate medical attention.

Emergency response teams quickly arrived at the scene to provide assistance. The lifeless body of the Okada rider was transported to the Suhum Government Hospital mortuary. Meanwhile, the injured passengers were also taken to the same hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment. Hospital officials have not yet disclosed the condition of the injured individuals.

Local authorities, including the police, are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. Preliminary reports suggest that the tire burst was a significant factor, but further details are needed to understand the full circumstances surrounding the crash.

This tragic incident has raised concerns about road safety and the maintenance of heavy vehicles traveling on major highways. Community members and travelers on the Accra-Kumasi Highway are calling for enhanced safety measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

