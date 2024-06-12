Accident on Accra-Kumasi Highway: claims life of Okada rider, injures three

The out-of-control truck ran over an Okada rider, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Following this, the truck collided with a Sprinter bus, registered GC 7652-20, causing injuries to three of its passengers. The severity of their injuries necessitated immediate medical attention.

Emergency response teams quickly arrived at the scene to provide assistance. The lifeless body of the Okada rider was transported to the Suhum Government Hospital mortuary. Meanwhile, the injured passengers were also taken to the same hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment. Hospital officials have not yet disclosed the condition of the injured individuals.

Local authorities, including the police, are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. Preliminary reports suggest that the tire burst was a significant factor, but further details are needed to understand the full circumstances surrounding the crash.

