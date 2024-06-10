2 Okada riders die during motorbike riding display at colleague's funeral

The deceased, identified as Kwasi Godfred and Rasta, were part of a group accompanying their friend Daniel Nyarkoh, a 23-year-old Okada rider who had passed away in an accident.
Two Okada riders lost their lives tragically during a motorbike riding display held at the funeral of a colleague in Enyan Asempayin, located in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District in the Central Region.
According to reports, after retrieving their colleague's body from the mortuary for burial, the Okada riders began showcasing stunts within the Enyan Asempanyin township.
Charles Kwame Amoasi, the former Assemblyman for Enyan Asempanyin, confirmed the incident to Adom News, revealing that the leader of the Okada riders had offered money and alcohol as prizes for the best stunt.
Amoasi noted that the allure of the cash prize encouraged the young riders to attempt perilous maneuvers.
Tragically, Kwasi Godfred and Rasta collided with each other due to excessive speed, resulting in their immediate demise.
However, the flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama has announced his commitment to legalise commercial motorbike operations if elected in the 2024 general elections.
Mahama emphasised that this move aims to provide economic opportunities while ensuring the safety and security of both riders and passengers.
Addressing a rally, Mahama highlighted the significance of the Okada business in the livelihoods of many Ghanaians, particularly in areas where public transportation is limited.
He acknowledged the challenges and risks associated with Okada operations but expressed confidence that with the right regulations and enforcement, these issues can be effectively managed.