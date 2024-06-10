2 Okada riders die during motorbike riding display at colleague's funeral

According to reports, after retrieving their colleague's body from the mortuary for burial, the Okada riders began showcasing stunts within the Enyan Asempanyin township.

Charles Kwame Amoasi, the former Assemblyman for Enyan Asempanyin, confirmed the incident to Adom News, revealing that the leader of the Okada riders had offered money and alcohol as prizes for the best stunt.

Amoasi noted that the allure of the cash prize encouraged the young riders to attempt perilous maneuvers.

Tragically, Kwasi Godfred and Rasta collided with each other due to excessive speed, resulting in their immediate demise.

However, the flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama has announced his commitment to legalise commercial motorbike operations if elected in the 2024 general elections.

Mahama emphasised that this move aims to provide economic opportunities while ensuring the safety and security of both riders and passengers.

Addressing a rally, Mahama highlighted the significance of the Okada business in the livelihoods of many Ghanaians, particularly in areas where public transportation is limited.