‘They abused, detained us for 9 hours’ - Accra-London travellers recall ordeal in Mauritanian

Teddy Peprah, one of the team members told the host of the programme, Kwame Sefa Kayi that the authorities in Mauritanian subjected them to various forms of inhumane treatment before finally freeing them to proceed with their journey.

“From Cote d'Ivoire, then we climbed the Mali border all the way to Senegal, we rested in Senegal for two days and used the days for servicing the cars, so we changed all the brake pads and others.

“So, we moved straight to Mauritania, for that place, Chairman General, respectfully we shouldn't have said this on your program but frankly speaking they are not humanly friendly, they are not humanly friendly at all, they abused us, they are extortionists.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are so many stories about that border, at the Rosso border...they really went extreme, we sat there close to nine hours, we spent three hours at the border and later detained us for close to six hours.

“They said we were using tinted glass for the first two cars that entered the border, so we had to remove it, and after removing it, they said we should pay a fine for about seventy Euros, we paid them but after paying, they said they were detaining the cars for forty-eight hours also... it was from there that we drove to Morocco,” Peprah recalled.

He further disclosed how the mere mention of legendary Ghanaian footballer, Abedi Pele and other globally renowned Ghanaian footballers facilitated their movement in certain countries.

“It has been an interesting journey if not for some borders where you have to pay immigration fees and other monies they demand from us, I would say people have been happy with our journey.

“For instance, when we arrived in Rabat (Morocco) heading to Tangier, we met this police rider who asked us where we come from and we answered Ghana, then he asked "Abedi Pele"?

ADVERTISEMENT

“From there he turned on his siren and led us through the highway just because he was happy with the name Abedi Pele. Where we have been to, when we mention Abedi Pele, Michael Essien, Asamoah Gyan, we receive the best of treatment,” he added.

The trip organized by Wanderlust Ghana saw the team start driving from Accra on Sunday, July 23, 2023, through Aburi, Nsawam, Kumasi, and Sunyani to Dormaa and then entering Cote d’Ivoire via Golokrom, exploring various continents before finally arriving in London on Sunday, August 6, 2023.