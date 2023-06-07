ADVERTISEMENT
Midwife helps pregnant woman give birth in speeding commercial vehicle (video)

Andreas Kamasah

When Adams Fatimata, a Ghanaian midwife boarded a commercial vehicle which had many other passengers onboard, she never imagined that her coincidental presence in the car was for a purpose.

Adams Fatimata, midwife helps pregnant woman give birth in speeding commercial car

It was only after a pregnant woman who was one of the passengers started experiencing labour and was screaming out of pain that the nurse realized that even without protective gear, she could be of help.

Unable to withstand the sight of the woman enduring severe pain coupled with the fact that the baby’s had head started coming out, Fatimata decided to take the bull by the horn.

Without hand gloves or any other relevant material needed in the delivery of a baby, she stepped in to save the baby and the mother in the full glare of other passengers onboard the vehicle.

The vehicle later got to a nearby hospital where she took the woman and her baby in for proper care.

Speaking subsequently in an interview with JoyNews’ Upper West Regional correspondent, Rafiq Salam, she recalled how the passengers struggled to endure the sight of the impromptu but life-saving operation.

According to her, she had heard about pregnant women being delivered in moving cars or on airborne airplanes, but she never imagined that she would ever witness it let alone be the one to assist in such a situation.

She explained that she could feel the excruciating pain the woman was in at that moment and was left with no option but to intervene.

Since news broke out about the 'special delivery', it has warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians and they have hailed Fatimata for her courage and kindheartedness.

