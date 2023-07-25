According to citinewsroom.com, the two students are mates in the same dormitory in Quaque House. The news website reports that the student who was hurt as captured by the widely condemned footage had his Phone with his mate, and in an attempt to retrieve the phone, a fight broke out leading to his injury.
Adisadel College students captured in viral assault video were fighting over phone
The two students of Adisadel College who were captured in a viral video in which one of them was subjected to violence by the other, were reportedly fighting over a SIM Card and a Mobile Phone.
Instead of reporting the incident to the school authorities, the two students lied to the Housemaster that they were playing when one of them got injured, to avoid punishment.
Housemaster then gave the injured student hot water and a towel to nurse his injury instead of referring him to the hospital or further investigating the incident to ascertain the truth.
After the video went viral on social media on Monday, July 24, people started to learn about the incident, which happened around 4 p.m. on June 30.
Both the perpetrator and the victim of the incident have been placed on indefinite suspension. The culprit won't be permitted to take his final examinations at the school, while the victim will be escorted there to take them.
The Senior Housemaster has been suspended pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation into the matter.
The event at Adisadel College has been denounced by the Ghana Education Service (GES).
The Ghana Education Service (GES) has described the incident as barbaric.
A statement signed by Cassandra Twum Ampofo, the GES’s head of public relations said that the Service remains committed to ensuring a safe and secure learning environment for all students across the country.
