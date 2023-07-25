Adisadel College students captured in viral assault video were fighting over phone

Instead of reporting the incident to the school authorities, the two students lied to the Housemaster that they were playing when one of them got injured, to avoid punishment.

Housemaster then gave the injured student hot water and a towel to nurse his injury instead of referring him to the hospital or further investigating the incident to ascertain the truth.

After the video went viral on social media on Monday, July 24, people started to learn about the incident, which happened around 4 p.m. on June 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both the perpetrator and the victim of the incident have been placed on indefinite suspension. The culprit won't be permitted to take his final examinations at the school, while the victim will be escorted there to take them.

The Senior Housemaster has been suspended pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation into the matter.

The event at Adisadel College has been denounced by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has described the incident as barbaric.