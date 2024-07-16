Africa's richest man, Dangote, explains why he has no residential property abroad

“The reason I don’t have a London or America house is solely because I wanted to focus on industrialisation in Nigeria," he stated. "I am very passionate about the Nigeria dream and apart from my Lagos house, I have another one in my home state, Kano, and a rented one in Abuja."

“If I have houses all over, in America and co, I would not be able to concentrate and build something for my people,” he added.

Dangote has recently been in the spotlight due to the launch of his Dangote Refinery, which is currently producing diesel in Nigeria. This $19 billion investment, inaugurated in May 2023, will eventually have the capacity to produce 650,000 barrels per day. The refinery, spanning an area equivalent to 4,000 football fields, is situated in the Lekki Free Zone near Lagos, Nigeria.

Investigation Reveals Properties Linked to Former Ghanaian Minister in Dubai

Meanwhile, an investigative report by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) in May 2024 alleged that Inusah Abdulai Bistav Fuseini, a former Ghanaian Minister of Lands and Natural Resources and ex-MP for Tamale Central, owns over US$6 million in real estate in Dubai.

The report, titled "How Dirty Money Finds a Home in Dubai Real Estate," details 20 apartments across six luxurious areas in Dubai linked to Fuseini. These properties are valued at a total of US$6,940,330 and are spread across The One at Jumeirah Village Triangle, Wyndham Dubai Marina, Millennium Palace, Sky Central Hotel, The One at Jumeirah Village Circle, and The One Hotel.

The report highlights Dubai's appeal for stashing wealth due to its financial secrecy, absence of property taxes, and political stability.

Three other Ghanaians were also named in the report: Anthony Alfred Benin, a former judge on Ghana's Supreme Court and the ECOWAS Court of Justice; Joseph Kwaku Asamoah, a former finance director of Ghana's Electoral Commission, who co-owns two properties; and Moses Aduko Asaga, a former MP and chief executive of the National Petroleum Authority, with one property linked to him.

Full List of Properties in Inusah Fuseini’s Name:

The One at Jumeirah Village Triangle:

$331,700

$331,700

$332,200

$332,200

$338,300

Wyndham Dubai Marina:

$309,400

$462,700

Millennium Palace:

$394,800

$498,400

$494,500

$499,400

Sky Central Hotel:

$301,600

$305,500

$305,500

$340,200

The One At Jumeirah Village Circle:

$313,100

$313,100

$313,100

The One Hotel: