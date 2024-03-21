All girls who enter as virgins graduate virgins - Madonna University founder brags

Fr Edeh's assertion came during a celebration of the university's academic excellence and moral principles. He emphasized that Madonna University, located in Rivers State, has steadfastly upheld its standards, guaranteeing that female students who enter as virgins also leave the institution as virgins.
Rev. Fr Emmanuel Edeh, the founder of Madonna University in Rivers, Nigeria, has proudly proclaimed that his institution is unique in ensuring that all female students graduate with their virginity intact.
Addressing the audience, the outspoken priest, who is also a professor of divinity, highlighted the feedback the university has received from individuals abroad. According to him, many foreigners have commended Madonna University for being the only place where men can find genuinely chaste women to marry.
Fr Edeh stated, “It is only in this university that is clearly maintained that girls who have entered the university as virgins graduate as virgins. You can enter our university as virgins and graduate as virgins. Tell me any other university in the whole world that can maintain this. That is why people from London, America, England, Germany, when you meet them, they will say Father, we want to marry a girl who is a virgin. And they don’t tend to get that until they come to Madonna University."
The assertion by Fr Edeh has stirred considerable debate, with some praising the institution's commitment to moral values, while others question the appropriateness and feasibility of such a claim. Madonna University is renowned for its academic and moral standards. The startling declaration by the institution's founder has sparked discussion on the intersection of education and social values in contemporary society.
