All girls who enter as virgins graduate virgins - Madonna University founder brags

Addressing the audience, the outspoken priest, who is also a professor of divinity, highlighted the feedback the university has received from individuals abroad. According to him, many foreigners have commended Madonna University for being the only place where men can find genuinely chaste women to marry.

Fr Edeh stated, “It is only in this university that is clearly maintained that girls who have entered the university as virgins graduate as virgins. You can enter our university as virgins and graduate as virgins. Tell me any other university in the whole world that can maintain this. That is why people from London, America, England, Germany, when you meet them, they will say Father, we want to marry a girl who is a virgin. And they don’t tend to get that until they come to Madonna University."