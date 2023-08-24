ADVERTISEMENT
Alleged fake lawyer arrested on judge's orders while in court to represent a client

Andreas Kamasah

70-year-old Nii Bi Griffiths Dodoo, left home for the Amasaman Circuit Court on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, as a lawyer to represent a defendant before the court, but ended up in police custody.

The judge hearing the case ordered his arrest after it came to light that he was not on the register of lawyers and didn’t work with a licensed law firm.

According to a report by mynewsgh.com, the court registrar with the help of warrant officers dramatically arrested Nii Bi Griffiths Dodoo immediately after the judge’s order and sent him to the Amasaman Divisional Police Headquarters where he was detained.

“Court Registrar arrested to Amasaman Divisional Headquarters, a 70-year-old suspect Lawyer Nii Bi Griffiths Dodoo, dressed in a wig, a bib and gown with the help of Court warrant Officers on the orders of the Circuit Judge.

“The suspect Lawyer had presented himself as the counsel for a defendant in Suit No. C1/33/2023 titled Rev. Dr. Samuel Adu VRS Nii Osabu Akwei 1. He presented his practice licence number as eGAR/02121/23 from DUAME , GEORGE AND ASSOCIATES With chamber No. ePP00217/23,” the news website quotes a statement from the Amasaman Divisional Police Headquarters as saying.

The judge’s arrest order followed a document from the General Legal Council (GLC) dated July 23, 2023, and signed by the Secretary of the GLC, Justice Cynthia Pamela Addo, which declared Nii Bi Griffiths Dodoo as an imposter.

Police investigation is ongoing into the matter and the suspect is being prepared to face trial.

He has been charged with impersonation and unlawful practice as a lawyer contrary to the Criminal Offence Act (Act 29) of 1960.

