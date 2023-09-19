In the video that has gone viral and attracted numerous reactions, the man is seen jumping out of the moving car and clinging onto its door, which was left open and hanging while it moved circularly. At one point, he left the car completely and ran away briefly before returning to it while it was still in the circular motion faultlessly.
Ambulance driver performs shocking stunt with moving car, netizens say it's juju (video)
A video of an ambulance driver using the moving car to perform a heart-stopping stunt to entertain a crowd of people has left social media users divided, with some people asserting that the African man was using black magic, while others say it was purely dexterity.
Recommended articles
What is the most amazing of all the stunts was when he jumped out of the car as it was descending from a higher ground, knelt in front of it in the low-lying ground and literally begged the car to stop and it did just that without anybody applying the brakes.
A group of spectators are seen in the footage watching on in awe and running closer amid applause and cheers when the driver finished the stunt. Before this, some of the members of the crowd filmed the activity while others instructed the spectators to stay a distance away from the reach of the self-driving car in case the stunt backfired.
What is equally interesting and sparked conversation on social media is the fact that the music being played in the background was gospel music exalting Jesus Christ while the man performed a stunt believed to be backed by black magic.
The debate about whether the elderly driver was just exhibiting skills gained over years of driving or he was indeed using juju is still raging online.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh